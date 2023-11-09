Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

MASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Masimo Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.24.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Masimo by 14.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 824.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Masimo by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

