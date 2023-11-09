Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.