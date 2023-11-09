MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

MKP opened at C$15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.89. MCAN Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$14.12 and a 1-year high of C$16.90. The company has a market cap of C$545.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.