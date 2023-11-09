McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,631,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock worth $742,627 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $111.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.08.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

