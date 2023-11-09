MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.86.

MEG opened at C$24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.50. The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.46 and a twelve month high of C$28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

