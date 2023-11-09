MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. ATB Capital raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.86.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MEG Energy

MEG Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

MEG Energy Company Profile

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$24.88 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.46 and a 52-week high of C$28.42. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.50.

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.