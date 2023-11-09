Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Myers Industries worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Myers Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Myers Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Myers Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MYE opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $609.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.