NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NanoXplore Trading Down 4.8 %

GRA opened at C$2.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.05. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13. The company has a market cap of C$365.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.12.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of C$33.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that NanoXplore will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

