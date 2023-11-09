National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth $7,267,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth $671,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in National Beverage by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 1.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Stock Down 2.1 %

FIZZ stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,762.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

