Necip Sayiner Sells 10,000 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,541.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rambus Stock Up 4.3 %

Rambus stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.