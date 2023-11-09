Nero Jonathan M. Del Sells 1,902 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.0 %

HUBB stock opened at $281.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.86.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

