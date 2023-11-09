NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 198.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after buying an additional 2,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 23,444.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 893,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 775,136 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $75.77 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.