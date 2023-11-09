NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NetEase by 90.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 484,345 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 2,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 247,905 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of NetEase by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 753,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 247,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 4,887.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 229,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES stock opened at $112.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetEase

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.