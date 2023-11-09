Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nevro were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 42.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 78.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Nevro by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $586.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $48.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. Nevro’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nevro from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVRO

Nevro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.