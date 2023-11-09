Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. Newmark Group’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

