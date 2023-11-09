NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,055,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.44% of NexGen Energy worth $33,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 134,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 174,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,915,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 363,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NXE stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.