NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $23.94 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -239.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.