Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,293,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 392.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,276,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,917,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $22,913,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $21,138,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

