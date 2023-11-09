Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Nordstrom worth $34,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JWN opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 422.22%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

