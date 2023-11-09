Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7,270.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,129,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of NU worth $32,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 62.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 3.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NU by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 8.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.39.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

