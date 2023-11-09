NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVA. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.44.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVA

NuVista Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.87. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.12. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of C$282.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 2.2013093 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.