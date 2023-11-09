NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $240.95

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 240.95 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 197.70 ($2.44). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.72), with a volume of 53,825 shares traded.

NWF Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.95. The company has a market cap of £111.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

