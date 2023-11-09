O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of O-I Glass worth $33,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,462,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in O-I Glass by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,659,000 after purchasing an additional 665,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.2 %

OI stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Read Our Latest Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.