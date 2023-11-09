Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.76.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $75.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.