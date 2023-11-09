Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on OCUL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $195.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 166.17% and a negative return on equity of 356.62%. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

