Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 134.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 136,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 46.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 434,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 194,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

