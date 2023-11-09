OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,856,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,499,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $438,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

