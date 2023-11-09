Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,331,000 after buying an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,725 shares of company stock worth $1,941,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

