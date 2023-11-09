Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $97.54

Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.54 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 89.21 ($1.10). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 437,680 shares changing hands.

Oxford Metrics Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2,272.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

