Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $33,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE PK opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

