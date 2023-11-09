Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLC has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.25.

TSE PLC opened at C$17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$601.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$16.12 and a 52-week high of C$29.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.05 million. Park Lawn had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.5157116 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.53%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

