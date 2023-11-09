Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.74

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $12.84. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 1,990 shares.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.09.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, VP Calvin Corriders sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

