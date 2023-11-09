Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 9,200 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $86,130.99.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 8,751 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $700,342.53.

On Monday, October 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $956,160.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 7,447 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $594,642.95.

On Monday, October 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $1,060,042.61.

On Friday, October 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,056,967.72.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $1,084,758.97.

On Monday, October 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,135,111.98.

On Friday, October 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,120,078.12.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $3,068,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 97,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

