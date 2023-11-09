Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Position Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,770,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $104,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $68,198.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,245,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,507.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,105 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

