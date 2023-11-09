Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $101,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,571.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $101,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,571.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,556.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

