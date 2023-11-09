Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Perdoceo Education worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 178,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $269,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 838,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,141,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $269,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 838,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,141,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $147,654.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,050,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

