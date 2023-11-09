PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. ATB Capital raised shares of PHX Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of PHX Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.58 and a 52-week high of C$8.93. The stock has a market cap of C$399.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.35.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of C$155.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 1.4045802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.