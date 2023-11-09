Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.