Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Position Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $53,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

