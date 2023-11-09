Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$29.30 on Wednesday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$16.20 and a 12 month high of C$29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.66.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of C$130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pollard Banknote will post 1.4602578 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00. 64.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

