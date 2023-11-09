PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRAA opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.28. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson purchased 26,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $502,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,780.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PRA Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

