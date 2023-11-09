Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $203.60 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.91 and its 200-day moving average is $197.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Primerica by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

