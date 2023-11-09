Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,846,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after buying an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,818,000 after buying an additional 1,008,813 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,198,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,251,000 after buying an additional 750,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $918.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.85. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.