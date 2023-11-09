Raymond James & Associates Acquires 422 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in National Beverage were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $8,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1,343.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 142,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 63,947 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 37,740 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIZZ opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.93. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

