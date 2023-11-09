Raymond James & Associates Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 843,434 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,706,000 after purchasing an additional 346,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,589,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,739.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Weill bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $848,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,739.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $963,186 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.63. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

