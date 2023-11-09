Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Origin Bancorp worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $993.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

