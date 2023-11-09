Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,114,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 85,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 256.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,976,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $518,353,000 after buying an additional 61,619 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 189,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,735,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,244,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

