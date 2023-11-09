RFP Financial Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 256.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $127.70.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

