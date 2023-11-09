RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $326.53.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RH

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $235.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.58 and a 200-day moving average of $297.90.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in RH by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RH by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.