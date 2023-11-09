Richard D. Fairbank Sells 3,891 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $407,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $105.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,056 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

